Estevez (oblique) navigated a scoreless inning with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, striking out one.

The right-hander looked sharp during the rehab outing, requiring just nine pitches to complete the frame and throwing seven of those offerings for strikes. Estevez appears to be nearing a return to the Rockies' bullpen, though he may make a couple more rehab appearances before being activated from the disabled list.