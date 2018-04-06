Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Shines in first rehab appearance
Estevez (oblique) navigated a scoreless inning with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, striking out one.
The right-hander looked sharp during the rehab outing, requiring just nine pitches to complete the frame and throwing seven of those offerings for strikes. Estevez appears to be nearing a return to the Rockies' bullpen, though he may make a couple more rehab appearances before being activated from the disabled list.
