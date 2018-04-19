Estevez (oblique) threw 22 pitches in two-thirds of an inning in his most recent rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

He did manage to strike out one batter, but this was overall a lackluster appearance for the hard-throwing righty. Estevez only threw 10 of his 22 offerings for strikes and fell behind all but one of the hitters he faced. It seems like he's pretty healthy at this point, but the results may be the thing keeping him on a rehab assignment at this point.