Estevez allowed five runs on seven hits and had eight strikeouts and zero walks over five innings prior to the suspension of spring training.

The 27-year-old had somewhat of a breakout campaign for the Rockies in 2019, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 81:23 K:BB with 11 holds in 71 appearances. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Estevez and Jairo Diaz are expected to play prominent bullpen roles for Colorado in front of Scott Oberg and closer Wade Davis.