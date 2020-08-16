Estevez suffered a right hand injury on the final play of Sunday's win against the Rangers, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Estevez came on in Sunday's game to record the final out and succeeded in just one pitch. However, he was hit by a comebacker on the right hand before throwing to first base for the last out. He appeared to be in considerable pain as he left the field with the trainer and is undergoing X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.