Estevez (1-2) failed to record an out while allowing one run on two hits in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Padres.

Estevez gave up a leadoff single to Greg Garcia, who was replaced by pinch runner Jorge Mateo. A Jurickson Profar walkoff double was enough for the lone run of the contest, which gave Estevez the loss. He's now given up 10 runs over 3.2 innings across his last five appearances. The poor performances have taken Estevez out of the closer conversation -- Daniel Bard appears to have a firm grasp on that role for now. Through 19.2 innings, Estevez has a 6.41 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 20 strikeouts to go with six holds and a save.