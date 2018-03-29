Rockies' Carlos Estevez: To open season on DL
Estevez (oblique) will be placed on the disabled list to start the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The young right-hander was already prepared to miss the first few games, but this move will ultimately allow the team to keep a fresh arm on the roster in his stead. No word has come forth as to how soon he'll be back in action. This will open the door for Scott Oberg and Antonio Senzatela to start the season in the major-league bullpen.
