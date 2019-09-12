Estevez worked around one walk to throw a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday against St. Louis. He struck out one batter and earned his ninth hold of the season.

Estevez was lifted early Tuesday with back spasms, but clearly it wasn't a major problem as the right-hander was right back on the hill a day later. Unfortunately for those who took a gamble on Estevez after Scott Oberg (blood clot) was placed on the IL, it doesn't seem like Estevez is in line for many save chances. Jairo Diaz has gotten all three saves for Colorado this month.