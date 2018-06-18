Estevez (elbow) threw a simulated game Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

The Rockies are going to wait two days before reevaluated Estevez, and if everything checks out OK he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week. The right-hander has been sidelined all season, so he'll likely need a full rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league bullpen.

