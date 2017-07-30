Estevez, who was optioned Saturday, will remain with the club as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports.

Estevez hasn't pitched in four days, so it seems almost certain that he'll get a shot at some point in Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals. That said, barring an injury Sunday, look for Estevez to wind up back in Triple-A by Monday.