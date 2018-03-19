Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Won't be ready for season opener
Estevez (oblique) will not be ready for Opening Day after experiencing a setback in his rehab program, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The young reliever tweaked his oblique back in February, but he still hasn't been able to ramp up his throwing enough to return to game action. He still doesn't expect to be out for an extended period of time, but no firm timetable for his return has emerged at this point. Scott Oberg, Jairo Diaz and Zac Rosscup could see more innings out of the bullpen while Estevez is sidelined.
