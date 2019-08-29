Estevez pitched the seventh inning in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on a solo homer.

Manager Bud Black said last week that Estevez and Jairo Diaz would be in the mix for saves after Scott Oberg was placed on the IL with a blood clot in his arm. Estevez's usage since then suggests he's behind Diaz in the pecking order; Estevez pitched in the eighth inning Aug. 23 ahead of Diaz, in the sixth inning Aug. 25 and then in the eighth Monday. Diaz blew the save Monday but was credited with the win, and even after the blown save, Diaz still has a 2.61 ERA and 17:2 K:BB this month.