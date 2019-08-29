Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Works seventh inning
Estevez pitched the seventh inning in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on a solo homer.
Manager Bud Black said last week that Estevez and Jairo Diaz would be in the mix for saves after Scott Oberg was placed on the IL with a blood clot in his arm. Estevez's usage since then suggests he's behind Diaz in the pecking order; Estevez pitched in the eighth inning Aug. 23 ahead of Diaz, in the sixth inning Aug. 25 and then in the eighth Monday. Diaz blew the save Monday but was credited with the win, and even after the blown save, Diaz still has a 2.61 ERA and 17:2 K:BB this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...