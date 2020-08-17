The X-rays on Estevez's right hand came back negative Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Estevez's right hand was hit by a line drive on the final play of Sunday's contest and appeared to be in considerable pain when leaving the field. "It looks like we dodged a bullet," manager Bud Black said Monday. The right-hander traveled with the team to Houston for the current series, but it's unclear whether he'll be available Monday. Estevez could compete for closing duties with Daniel Bard and Jairo Diaz after Black said Sunday that the team wouldn't use a designated closer in the coming games.