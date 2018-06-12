Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Back from injury
Gonzalez (ribs) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez had missed the team's previous two games with a rib issue, which appears to have been a minor one as he's now back in the lineup. The veteran outfielder has struggled to a .268/.308/.446 line, good for an 84 wRC+, which exactly matches his figure from his disappointing 2017 campaign.
