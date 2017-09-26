Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Back in right field Tuesday
Gonzalez (shoulder) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, a href="https://twitter.com/psaundersdp/status/912779218764861440">Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez's injury limited him to one pinch-hit at-bat over the last two games, but he is ready to play a full game again Tuesday. He will man right field and hit third in the Rockies' batting order against Marlins starter Jose Urena.
