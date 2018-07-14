Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored to help the Rockies to a 10-7 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Gonzalez has been on a tear over his last three games, rattling off six hits in his last 11 at-bats with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs over that time. He's got a .284/.335/.476 slash line through 250 at-bats, so Gonzalez is showing he's still good for solid fantasy value in his age-32 season, even if his days as a threat to hit 30-plus homers might be behind him.