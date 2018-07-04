Gonzalez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez and another lefty-hitting outfielder in Gerardo Parra will head to the bench in the series finale with southpaw Andrew Suarez on the hill for San Francisco. Noel Cuevas gets the nod in right field in Gonzalez's stead while Ian Desmond shifts over from first base to cover left field for Parra.