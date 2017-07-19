Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Brings home three against Friars
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run against the Padres on Tuesday.
Insanely, that's as many RBI as the veteran slugger collected in his past 23 appearances put together -- a span in which he hit a brutal .139. At just 31 years old, it seems premature for CarGo to be toast, especially after he hit .290 while appearing in 150 games for the second straight season in 2016, but the thunder in his bat seems to have abandoned him almost entirely. It'll be hard to buy into a resurgence until we see him string several good games together.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits for second straight day•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Takes seat for series finale•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits versus left-hander•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Rides pine Friday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Returns from DL•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....