Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Clubs two-run home run
Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Gonzalez connected for his 13th homer of the year off reliever John Brebbia in the seventh inning. Thus concludes an excellent month of July for Gonzalez, who hit .345 with nine doubles, six homers, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored. On the year the 32-year-old is slashing .290/.339/.502.
