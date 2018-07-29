Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Collects three hits
Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with three doubles and a run scored Saturday against the Athletics.
Gonzalez continued his strong stretch of hitting, recording his second consecutive three-hit game and fourth straight game with at least one extra-base hit. He has benefited greatly from the hitting environment at Coors Field this season, as he is slugging .648 at home as opposed to just .357 on the road.
