Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Collects two more hits Saturday

Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Saturday's contest marked the third start in a row that the veteran outfielder has collected a hit. Although that may seem somewhat insignificant, it's a step in the right direction for the slumping slugger, as it already raised his batting average eight points over the past week. Gonzalez has been the missing piece in the breakout season for Colorado, and if he can get things going, he could cement his spot in the order once again given that manager Bud Black likes to ride the hot hand whenever possible.