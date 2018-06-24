Gonzalez is not starting Sunday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez is hitting a mediocre .276/.330/.449 with seven homers in 58 games this season. Those numbers look far worse once the Coors Field effect is factored in, though of course many fantasy owners will have picked up Gonzalez precisely because of that effect. Noel Cuevas gets the start in right field Sunday.