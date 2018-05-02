Gonzalez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs, Jenny Carver of AT&T Sportsnet reports.

Gonzalez went 0-for-4 during his return to the starting lineup (hamstring) Tuesday but will expectedly receive a breather as manager Bud Black hopes to keep the outfielder fresh and healthy following his stint on the DL. In his place, David Dahl will start in right field and bat second while Gerardo Parra starts in left.