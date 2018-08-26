Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Cardinals.

Gonzalez doubled home the Rockies second run of the game in the eight inning, his 54th RBI of the season. The effort also marked his first game with multiple extra-base hits since July 28. Gonzalez remains an excellent option when he is at Coors Field, as he is hitting .325/.382/.601 when given the benefit of his home park.