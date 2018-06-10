Gonzalez (back) is unlikely to play in Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Gonzalez was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a back issue and it appears the Rockies will give him another rest day to maximize his downtime before starting a three-game set with the Phillies on Tuesday. If Gonzalez is ultimately held out Sunday, Noel Cuevas or Gerardo Parra figure to man right field duties for the Rockies.