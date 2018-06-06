Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Gonzalez drove in a run on an infield single in the first inning and plated a few more on his mammoth 473-foot three-run blast in the seventh. The veteran outfielder has now produced multi-hit efforts in five of his last seven starts, raising his batting average by a full 50 points over that stretch.