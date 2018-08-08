Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.

Gonzalez was all of Colorado's offense in this one, plating a pair with his sixth-inning double in the 10-2 defeat. The 32-year-old hit a blazing .345/.389/.667 in July, and he's now gotten off to a solid August as well. Through seven games in the month, he's 7-for-27 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI.