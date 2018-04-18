Gonzalez left Wednesday's game against the Pirates prematurely due to a right hamstring injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez made a five-star catch in the fourth inning, but was lifted for pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra in the following half-inning. The severity of the issue is currently unknown, though it's at least a positive thing that he managed to stay in the game for a couple more batters after the initial injury. Thursday's off day could also help him get back in action for Friday's series opener with the Cubs.

