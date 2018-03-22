Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Expected starter in right field
Gonzalez is expected to open the season as the Rockies' primary right fielder, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Since inking a one-year, $8 million pact with the Rockies two weeks ago, Gonzalez has only picked up 12 at-bats across four games during the Cactus League, but the team isn't worried about the veteran being up to full speed by the time Opening Day arrives. While he'll see regular at-bats to begin the campaign, Gonzalez may receive a shorter leash than he did last season, when he hit a disappointing .262 with 14 home runs across 534 plate appearances in what was a relatively healthy year for the oft-injured outfielder. Gonzalez was particularly vulnerable against southpaws, so he could be platooned more liberally this season as the Rockies look to optimize his performance. If Gonzalez's marks against right-handers should also take a step backward, it's not difficult to envision him falling into a bench role, especially if David Dahl stays healthy and proves ready for full-time work in the big leagues.
