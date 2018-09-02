Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez is usually a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching, but it appears he'll be getting a maintenance day in the series finale as rookie Jacob Nix toes the rubber for the opposition. He'll be replaced in the outfield by Gerardo Parra, who slots in seventh in the order.

