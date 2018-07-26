Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Goes deep in win
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Astros.
Gonzalez's blast was his 12th of the year, and it put Colorado ahead early in the second inning. The 32-year-old is enjoying his best month of the season so far, hitting .308 with five homers and 16 RBI in July to raise his slash line on the year to .277/.326/.478.
