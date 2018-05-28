Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Has four hit performance
Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.
Gonzalez enjoyed a rare chance to start and wasted no time taking advantage of the opportunity, blasting his fifth home run of the season in the first inning off Matt Harvey. While he is no longer an elite player, Gonzalez has shown the potential to remain productive with the aid of Coors Field as he entered Sunday's game with a .688 slugging percentage in 38 at-bats home.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Situated on bench Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Takes seat Monday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out again Saturday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not in lineup against southpaw•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...