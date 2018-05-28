Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Gonzalez enjoyed a rare chance to start and wasted no time taking advantage of the opportunity, blasting his fifth home run of the season in the first inning off Matt Harvey. While he is no longer an elite player, Gonzalez has shown the potential to remain productive with the aid of Coors Field as he entered Sunday's game with a .688 slugging percentage in 38 at-bats home.