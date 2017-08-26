Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Heads to bench Saturday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.
Gonzalez has struggled all season, and recent games have been no exception. Over Colorado's last four contests he's gone just 1-for-14 (.071) and struck out five times. With Gonzalez out, Gerardo Parra will move to right field while Pat Valaika patrols left.
