Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Heads to bench Sunday

Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez is slashing a ridiculous .328/.461/.705 during the month of September, but has come up hitless in the first three games of the Rockies' series against the Padres. Manager Bud Black will give the veteran right fielder the day off with Gerardo Parra filling in at right field, with Ian Desmond in left and Mark Reynolds joining the lineup at first base.