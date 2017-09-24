Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Heads to bench Sunday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez is slashing a ridiculous .328/.461/.705 during the month of September, but has come up hitless in the first three games of the Rockies' series against the Padres. Manager Bud Black will give the veteran right fielder the day off with Gerardo Parra filling in at right field, with Ian Desmond in left and Mark Reynolds joining the lineup at first base.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Continues late-season surge•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Four RBI in 4-2 win•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Lifts ninth homer in win over Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...