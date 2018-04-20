Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez exited Wednesday's game after tweaking his hamstring, but it seems like Thursday's off-day wasn't enough to get him back to 100 percent. Gerardo Parra will move over to right field to replace him, creating a chain reaction that will allow Ryan McMahon to enter the starting nine for the evening.

