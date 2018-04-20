Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Held out Friday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez exited Wednesday's game after tweaking his hamstring, but it seems like Thursday's off-day wasn't enough to get him back to 100 percent. Gerardo Parra will move over to right field to replace him, creating a chain reaction that will allow Ryan McMahon to enter the starting nine for the evening.
