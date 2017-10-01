Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits 14th home run Saturday
Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Saturday's solo shot was Gonzalez's fifth home run of the month. Coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him hit 25 home runs and 100 RBI, this season has certainly been a disappointment to fantasy owners as those marks are down to 14 and 57, respectively. However, Gonzalez hit .365/.478/.730 over the month of September, which is perfect timing for a Rockies squad that's headed to the NL wild-card game.
