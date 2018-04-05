Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits bench Thursday

Gonzalez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has started each of the Rockies' games to start the season, but with lefty Joey Lucchesi toeing the rubber for San Diego, the veteran will get his first off day of the season. This doesn't seem like a full-blown trend to sit CarGo against southpaws despite his low batting average against lefties the last two seasons, though. Ian Desmond will move into the outfield to replace him, allowing Pat Valaika to log a start at first base.