Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits seventh long ball

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.

Gonzalez's 439-foot blast put his team up 5-0 in the third inning, but it all went downhill from there. CarGo has started to show signs of life at the plate, as he's in the midst of a season-high 11-game hitting streak. The home run was his first since June 20 and the 31-year-old outfielder's slugging percentage still sits at a career-low .347.