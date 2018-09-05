Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run triple in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Gonzalez faced lefty Ty Blach with the bases loaded during a 2-2 game in the seventh inning and cleared the bases on his fourth triple of the year. The outfielder has recorded just 14 RBI over his last 30 games but he's still hitting a respectable .286/.342/.481 with 45 extra-base hits on the year.