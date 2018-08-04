Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Gonzalez took Junior Guerra deep for his 14th homer of the year. Gonzalez has recorded a hit in five straight games, bringing his slash line to .291/.340/.505 on the year. The 32-year-old has matched his home run total from last year in 47 fewer games, and is hitting well above the .262 average he put up as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories