Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits two-run homer
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
Gonzalez took Junior Guerra deep for his 14th homer of the year. Gonzalez has recorded a hit in five straight games, bringing his slash line to .291/.340/.505 on the year. The 32-year-old has matched his home run total from last year in 47 fewer games, and is hitting well above the .262 average he put up as well.
