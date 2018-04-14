Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Gonzalez took Tanner Roark deep in the fourth, and then drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly during his next plate appearance. He even put himself into scoring position in the ninth with a stolen bag, his second of the year. With one more stolen base, he will have matched his total from all of last year. He's also on a good pace with his third home run on the season, after a year in which he hit just 14. Gonzalez's power numbers were significantly down last year, and the early returns in 2018 are so far pretty encouraging.

