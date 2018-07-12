Gonzalez blasted two home runs and knocked in six runs as part of a 2-for-5 game with four runs scored in Wednesday's blowout win over Arizona.

Gonzalez had just three RBI in seven July games but broke out in a big way Wednesday. The performance was his first multi-home run game of the season and also set season highs in RBI and runs scored. Gonzalez has shown his age this season and may continue to sit against left-handed pitching, but he's still a scary hitter when he has home field and the platoon advantage in his favor.