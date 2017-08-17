Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Left out of Thursday lineup
Gonzalez is not in the Rockies' Thursday lineup, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
In August, the outfielder has been showing fleeting signs of breaking out of his near season-long lull, but he'll have to wait at least until a pinch-hit appearance to keep trying to move forward. Gonzalez should rejoin the starting nine Friday at home against the Brewers' Zach Davies. As for Thursday, Alexi Amarista will patrol right field in CarGo's stead.
