Gonzalez (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the Rockies' three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs that begins Monday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez was able to do some sprinting on the basepaths Sunday, an indication he has just about made a full recovery from the right hamstring strain that resulted in his placement on the DL on April 22. Once Gonzalez rejoins the active roster, the Rockies will have some tough lineup choices to make in the corner outfield, as David Dahl has made a case for a full-time role with the big club since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. In addition to Gonzalez and Dahl, veteran Gerardo Parra will also be jockeying for playing time at either corner spot, though his ugly .234/.298/.312 batting line for the season may leave him on the outside looking in for at-bats.