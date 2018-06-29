Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not in Friday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of the starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.
With southpaw Rich Hill on the rubber for Los Angeles, Noel Cuevas will draw a start in right field. Over 22 games this month, Gonzalez is hitting .304 with an .861 OPS. Look for him to get back in the lineup versus right-hander Kenta Maeda on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...