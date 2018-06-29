Gonzalez is out of the starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.

With southpaw Rich Hill on the rubber for Los Angeles, Noel Cuevas will draw a start in right field. Over 22 games this month, Gonzalez is hitting .304 with an .861 OPS. Look for him to get back in the lineup versus right-hander Kenta Maeda on Saturday.