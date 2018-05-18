Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not in lineup against southpaw
Gonzalez is out of the lineup against the Giants on Friday.
Gonzalez will retreat to the bench with left-hander Derek Holland taking the hill for San Francisco. In his place, Noel Cuevas will make a start in right field. Expect Gonzalez back in the starting nine Saturday.
