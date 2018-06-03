Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not in Sunday's lineup
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez was hitting .500 with three extra-base hits in his five starts prior to Saturday's 0-for-4 effort. He'll get a day off to rest with Noel Cuevas taking over in right field and batting sixth.
