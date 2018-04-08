Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not in Sunday's lineup
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez will sit for the second time in the past four days as the Rockies square off against lefty Sean Newcomb and the Braves. The veteran outfielder's fantasy value will obviously take a hit if he continues to be withheld from the lineup against left-handed pitchers, though it's too early in the season to determine if he's entering a true platoon situation or not. Gerardo Parra will man right field, while Ian Desmond slots in at left and Pat Valaika takes over at first base.
