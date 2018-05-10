Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts during Wednesday's loss to the Angels. In his place, David Dahl will start in right field and bat fourth in the order.
