Gonzalez is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts during Wednesday's loss to the Angels. In his place, David Dahl will start in right field and bat fourth in the order.

