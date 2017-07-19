Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Not starting Wednesday

Gonzalez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez hasn't started in three of the past four games, indicating that manager Bud Black may be looking for alternative options to spark the Rockies' offense. The veteran lefty is muddled in the worst season his career at this point, hitting just .218 with six home runs and 69 strikeouts over 78 games. CarGo remains the primary left fielder for the time being, but Gerardo Parra, who is taking his spot Wednesday, provides a viable threat thanks to his blazing 1.339 OPS over the last eight games.