Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez will retreat to the bench for Tuesday's decisive game as the Rockies deploy mostly right-handed hitters against southpaw Jon Lester. Veteran Matt Holliday will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Gonzalez, who will be available off the bench.

